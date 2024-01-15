Hamas says many hostages likely killed, blames Israel

GAZA STRIP: Many of the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are likely to have been killed, a spokesman for the group's armed wing said Sunday, blaming the Israeli leadership for their fate.

"The fate of many of the enemy's hostages and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks and the rest have all entered the tunnel of the unknown due to the Zionist aggression," Abu Obeida said in a televised statement.

"Most likely, many of them were killed recently, the rest are in great danger every hour and the enemy's leadership and army bear full responsibility."

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Abu Obeida said the group's allies from the "axis of resistance" had informed Hamas they would "expand their attacks" against Israeli troops in the coming days.

"After 100 days of battle... this is the enemy's leadership, gulping down pain and wading through the mud of failure and setback," he said.

Abu Obeida also accused Israeli forces of launching a "religious war" by destroying mosques in the Gaza Strip.

"The Zionist enemy, within 100 days, destroyed most of the mosques in the Gaza Strip," he said.

"He desecrated, burned, and bulldozed those that his vehicles reached on the ground, and stopped the call to prayer... in a clear religious war."