AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FedEx has not seen much impact from Red Sea disruptions, CEO says

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2024 08:54pm

NEW YORK: US parcel delivery giant FedEx said that it hasn’t seen much of a shift to air freight due to disruptions in the Red Sea that have tacked on nearly two weeks to shipping transit times.

“Shipping over the ocean makes up 90% of global commerce so even a small change would have an impact, but we haven’t seen much yet,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said at the National Retail Conference on Sunday.

Subramaniam, who took over the reins as CEO in June last year, said air freight rates have remained stable.

FedEx appoints new CFO

Iran-backed Houthi attacks on container ships in the Red Sea have forced some retailers to stock up on goods before China’s Lunar New Year holiday by seeking air or rail alternatives to transportation via the Red Sea in a scramble to avoid empty shelves this spring, executives and experts told Reuters.

FedEx Houthi attacks

Comments

1000 characters

FedEx has not seen much impact from Red Sea disruptions, CEO says

Third resolution seeking delay in elections lands in Senate

‘Bat’ out, only ‘arrow’ and ‘lion’ left in electoral arena: Bilawal

SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

UK remains ready to act against attacks on shipping: Cameron

ECP asks political parties to ensure mandatory 5% representation of women candidates on general seats

Hezbollah sees all maritime navigation in danger after US strikes on Yemen

Maldives tells India to withdraw troops by March as row deepens

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs to take control of T20 series

‘Extensive’ borrowing in foreign currency: Two govts blamed for worsening external debt

Read more stories