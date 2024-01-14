Call for promoting trade relations with the Netherlands

LAHORE: The ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands Saljuq Mustansar Tarar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Saturday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Saljuq Mustansar Tarar informed the governor that Pakistan is fully supporting the case of South Africa against Israel in favor of the Palestinian people in the International Court of Justice.

The governor congratulated Saljuq Mustansar Tarar on being elected as the Chairman of the Conference of States of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

