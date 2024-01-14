HBL PSL-9 to begin in Lahore from Feb 17

LAHORE: HBL PSL 9 will begin from 17th February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

The marquee event will be played in four cities; Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18th March.

Over the course of the 34-match T20 tournament, Karachi will host 11 matches, including the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches, while fans in Multan, the city of saints, will witness five matches.

The much-anticipated contest between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on 24th February and 9th March. Gaddafi Stadium will stage the 24th February contest, while National Bank Stadium will see Qalandars and Kings locking horns on 9th March.

Kings, Qalandars, Sultans and United will play five matches at their home ground, while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Quetta Gladiators will play three matches each in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, while they will play one match at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the home side Sultans on 25th February.

Like the previous edition, the forthcoming ninth edition of the HBL PSL will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from February 17 to 27. The cricketing action will then move to Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be played from 28 February to 12 March. The tournament will then move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.

Chair of PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf said, “We are thrilled to announce that the HBL Pakistan Super League’s ninth edition is set to kick off on February 17, showcasing the best of T20 cricket in four cities across Pakistan. The decision to host the marquee event across these cities is a testament to our commitment to bring top-notch cricket to fans across the country. We believe that hosting matches in these venues not only adds to the excitement for fans but also promotes cricket at the grassroots level. As we gear up for this spectacular event, we look forward to witnessing thrilling action and creating unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”

