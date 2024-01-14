KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR25.719 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,982.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR10.433billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.406 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.739 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.726 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.253 billion), Silver (PKR 995.073 million), Platinum (PKR 865.787 million), Natural Gas (PKR 483.761 million),DJ (PKR 255.322 million), Japan Equity (PKR 287.060 million), Palladium (PKR 112.803 million),Copper (PKR 85.384 million) and Brent (PKR 74.658 million).

In Agricultural commodities,5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.055 million were traded.

