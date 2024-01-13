AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
JI says will hold sit-in against gas load-shedding on 17th

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday announced its sit-in protest against the gas load shedding on January 17 outside the SSG main office, setting a deadline for the problem resolution.

If the gas load shedding continues, the JI will go for a sit-in protest on January 17 outside the outside SSG office, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The citizens of Karachi are grappled with the gas load shedding, which continues as one of the major issues, he said and set January 16 a deadline for the company to end the problem.

He also questioned the indifference of PPP and PML-N to the continuing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, saying that these parties along with others have shunned condemning the Israeli war crimes, let alone staging protest rallies for Palestine.

“The Palestinians genocide is counting into 100th day,” he said in a response to a call by the Hamas, which has urged the world nations to take out Palestinians solidarity protests to also condemn the Israeli genocide spree of the people in Gaza.

The PPP and PML-N and others are not only shunning condemning Israel for its war but also shying away from supporting Hamas and the people of Gaza, he showed concerns. He, however, hoped that the jailed PTI Chief will call for a support to Hamas from prison.

“The JI Karachi is holding a million march on January 14 to mark 100 days of Palestinians genocide by Israel,” he announced, saying that the march is in response to the Hamas appeal.

He censured the US for aiming at Yemen and flaring up the Israeli war on Gaza by implicating other nations in the Middle East to attain its geopolitical agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS JI Jamaat e Islami gas load shedding

