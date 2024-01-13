PARTLY FACETIOUS: The two judges’ exit causes considerable controversy

“The Land of the Pure is perhaps a misnomer.”

“Perhaps?”

“OK, but those heady days when the Quaid, against much superior forces that were against carving out the Land of the Pure, are long gone. I would name it as the Land of the Impure.”

“You sound like our political leaders – fiery to the nth degree but no originality, and my reference is to merely adding ‘Im’ in front of the pure.”

“Take your words back immediately.”

“Why?”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless is on occasion referred to as Im for poetic reasons, and you and I both know that his name cannot be mentioned.”

“Even if I never thought of the…”

“Even if, and just shut up.”

“OK, but can you clarify your reference to poetic reasons?”

“If you don’t already know, then you don’t need to know. Anyway, I wanted to talk of the two recent resignations from the apex court…”

“No contempt of court anymore right, just one piece of advice – don’t overdo with the contempt.”

“But…”

“Take my advice, we operate in a building cycle – buy the land if funds are available, get it allotted if not, or get a tycoon to pay for the land, get bricks and mortar and begin construction; yeah very few of our builders follow building specifications and those who rent or buy refuse to pay for maintenance so bits and pieces of the building begin collapsing and in time the entire construction is marked for demolition.”

“If you are referring to the Al Qadir Trust property…”

“Such properties are literally littered through the Land of the Pure or Impure, if you will. We have multiple Sharif residences throughout Punjab, I am not sure if there is one in the federal capital, and outside the country, we have multiple Bilawal’s houses which are in Sindh and Punjab…”

“Based on the location of properties owned, I reckon one can conclude that the PPP is more of a national party than either the Sharif League or the party of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Correct, but there is a major league difference between the wealth gifted to the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and the other two families. Going back to the resignations, I reckon that Justice Naqvi quit to pursue his dream of not working in the apex court and very senior judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan quit because he wanted forever Saturdays and Sundays.”

“The retirement was not engineered I think, it was like our democracy – slight to medium nudging of the votes in favour of the favoured and the rest as the Americans say the same-o same-o.”

