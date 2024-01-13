AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-13

Hutchison ports extends ROC services to Jazan Port

Press Release Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: Local talent of Pakistan in the Ports and Shipping sector is significantly enhancing the efficiency of operations of ports in China, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, successfully managing their remote vessel planning, yard planning, and documentation.

“Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s commitment to advancing the industry and local talent in Pakistan is evident from the success of our Regional Operational Center (ROC), which is providing remote vessel planning, yard planning, and documentation services to three sister terminals in Hong Kong and China,” said Changsu Kim, General Manager and Head of Business Unit of Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan has recently extended these services to Jazan Port in Saudi Arabia. “This move not only enhances the company’s global influence but also provides an exceptional opportunity for our team of around 100 young Pakistani professionals to gain international exposure while working remotely within their own country,” said Kim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China hong kong Saudi Arabia Hutchison Ports Jazan Port

Comments

1000 characters

Hutchison ports extends ROC services to Jazan Port

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Read more stories