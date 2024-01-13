Hutchison ports extends ROC services to Jazan Port

LAHORE: Local talent of Pakistan in the Ports and Shipping sector is significantly enhancing the efficiency of operations of ports in China, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, successfully managing their remote vessel planning, yard planning, and documentation.

“Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s commitment to advancing the industry and local talent in Pakistan is evident from the success of our Regional Operational Center (ROC), which is providing remote vessel planning, yard planning, and documentation services to three sister terminals in Hong Kong and China,” said Changsu Kim, General Manager and Head of Business Unit of Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan has recently extended these services to Jazan Port in Saudi Arabia. “This move not only enhances the company’s global influence but also provides an exceptional opportunity for our team of around 100 young Pakistani professionals to gain international exposure while working remotely within their own country,” said Kim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024