Registration for Bano Qabil pharmacy program begins

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi opens registrations for the aptitude test of its fresh pharmacist program under the Bano Qabil banner with January 15 as the last date.

The three-month training course is fashioned for hospitals and community pharmacies, as Alkhidmat urges graduates in the relevant discipline to groom them under the Bano Qabil program.

"The last date for registration is January 15 with the aptitude test scheduled for January 20 and interviews for January 27," CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig said.

The pharmacy experts will execute the course; he said and added that his charity organization has a clear purpose to helping the graduates shape their talent in this field to become accomplished professionals with confidence.

"The pharmacy graduates should register themselves for this course which will enhance their skills significantly and give them a healthy advantage while seeking employment and building their careers," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024