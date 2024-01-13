Poor sanitary conditions at PIC irk CM

LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over poor cleanliness arrangements, marks of dust and stains on tiles and counters during his inspection of the newly constructed emergency of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi insisted on swift improvements and declared the current state of cleanliness in the new emergency unacceptable.

The CM summoned the contractor, officials from the C&W department and the medical superintendent for an immediate explanation.

He pointed out signs of neglect in cleanliness arrangements and dust on tiles, expressing dismay over the situation. While inspecting the PIC emergency, the CM questioned why the cleanliness conditions were so poor.

He emphasized that cleanliness standards in the new emergency were unacceptable and expressed his concern over the lack of cleanliness. The CM also enquired about the well-being of a patient in a wheelchair, lifting a fallen file from the floor and placing it back on the wheelchair.

A patient expressed gratitude to CM for his gesture. He also addressed the complaint of a patient from Gujrat about delayed scheduling for angiography. Ordering immediate action, he instructed the MS to expedite the angiography procedure.

Moreover, during an inspection of the upgradation of the Mayo hospital's emergency block, which is in its final stage, the CM has directed to install the signboards for the convenience of patients and their attendants. He further directed that the finishing touches should be completed expeditiously with high standards. He emphasized the need for the timely completion of all tasks while maintaining the quality of work.

The CM has also ordered a province-wide crackdown on the illegal production and sale of non-standard LPG cylinders. Taking serious note of the unauthorized manufacturing and selling of substandard cylinders, the CM has directed the deputy commissioners to take indiscriminate action against those involved in the illegal production and sale of non-standard LPG cylinders.

The administration should prevent illegal manufacturing and sale of substandard cylinders in their respective districts and initiate legal action against such unauthorized LPG dealers, he added. Meanwhile, OGRA has granted powers to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take action against those involved in the production and sale of unauthorized LPG cylinders.

