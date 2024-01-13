Navy conducts maiden Exercise Sea Guard

KARACHI: Conduct phase of Pakistan Navy's maiden Exercise Sea Guard is being undertaken from 10-13 January 2024. EX SEA GUARD served as a platform for all stakeholders to engage in tactical exercises, exchange best practices and foster mutual understanding.

Various scenarios based on contemporary asymmetric challenges being faced in maritime domain were rehearsed, wherein, personnel and assets of PN Coastal and Fleet Command, PMSA, Customs, FIA, Coast Guards, ANF and other national stakeholders participated. This exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and showcasing shared resolve for ensuring robust coastal security.

During conduct phase of the exercise, apart from practical scenarios being rehearsed at sea, table top discussions were also conducted at JMICC involving SMEs from intelligence community, LEAs, shipping and fishing sector.

Ex SEA GUARD 24 provided an opportunity for all stakeholders to unite at a single pedestal for mutual learning, interoperability and improving respective SOPs to further hone their professional skills.

Conduct of Exercise SEA GUARD by Pakistan Navy also underscores its commitment to coastal security and its proactive role in collaborative efforts towards ensuring Maritime Security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024