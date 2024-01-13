Korea donates ambulances, equipment to Rescue-1122

LAHORE: The Ambassador Republic of Korea Park Ki Jun handed over two ambulances and flood rescue equipment to Secretary, Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer for capacity building of the emergency services in Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony held to hand over ambulances and equipment, the Korean ambassador lauded the pivotal role of Rescue 1122 during all kinds of emergencies, particularly during the recent Floods of 2023. He appreciated the services of all rescuers in the field in Pakistan and even during Turkiye earthquake response.

He stated that saving lives is a noble profession, and Rescue-1122 is consistently ready to aid helpless victims during emergencies. This is why we have chosen to collaborate and support Rescue-1122 by providing them with this essential equipment. Our aim is to contribute to the assistance and support of the people of Pakistan in times of emergencies, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab said that Rescue-1122 Service is managing floods since 2010 and due to integrated emergency services of Rescue-1122, 318,000 flood affectees and their animals have been timely evacuated and no significant loss of life was reported. He expressed gratitude to Korea for its assistance.

