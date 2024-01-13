IG Sindh urges police to ensure safety of citizens

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, presided over a meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi to comprehensively evaluate the crime situation in the province over the past four months, including the incidents of target killings, extortion, and the overall state of law and order.

IG Sindh emphasized the need for all police departments to proactively engage in relevant areas, utilizing all available resources until the election is held.

Ensuring the safety of citizens and candidates became the prime responsibility of police officers, with strict adherence to the election code of conduct. Any violations of the code were to be reported to the relevant election commission offices.

To dispel any sense of fear and deprivation among the public, IG Sindh instructed senior police officers to leave their offices and actively engage with the community. This included meetings with local dignitaries, well-known personalities, and visits to streets, markets, neighbourhoods, and shopping centres. Increased police patrolling in various areas, including highways, was also mandated to enhance the overall sense of security.

IG Sindh emphasized that at the district level, concrete measures to be taken to prevent incidents such as murders/killings, particularly those with uncertain motives.

IG Sindh called for proactive steps to monitor dismissed and suspended police officers and officials, ensuring a close watch on their activities.

Furthermore, IG Sindh stressed the importance of strengthening prosecution against arrested criminals involved in serious crimes such as murder and extortion. Coordinated measures were to be implemented to facilitate the delivery of exemplary sentences by respective courts.

The meeting was attended by Zonal DIsGP Karachi, CIA, CTD, Special Branch, and SSP SIU/CIA, along with AIsGP Admin and Operations Sindh.

