WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 12, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Jan-24 10-Jan-24 9-Jan-24 8-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104365 0.10435 0.104556 0.104546 Euro 0.821352 0.819276 0.818809 0.81928 Japanese yen 0.005137 0.005175 0.0052 U.K. pound 0.954307 0.952654 0.951547 0.950487 U.S. dollar 0.747567 0.748471 0.748454 0.748474 Algerian dinar 0.005567 0.005572 0.005576 0.00557 Australian dollar 0.502365 0.5017 0.502886 0.501403 Botswana pula 0.05532 0.055237 0.055386 0.055237 Brazilian real 0.153077 0.152961 0.153238 Brunei dollar 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255 Canadian dollar 0.559312 0.558923 0.559732 Chilean peso 0.000813 0.000818 0.00083 0.000838 Czech koruna 0.033314 0.033374 0.033306 0.033465 Danish krone 0.110149 0.10985 0.109794 Indian rupee 0.009013 0.009001 0.009004 0.00901 Israeli New Shekel 0.200152 0.199167 0.20136 0.201311 Korean won 0.000566 0.00057 0.000569 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43388 2.43524 2.43637 2.43525 Malaysian ringgit 0.161044 0.160996 0.161183 0.160962 Mauritian rupee 0.016789 0.016733 0.016736 0.016762 Mexican peso 0.044051 0.044197 0.044517 New Zealand dollar 0.466258 0.466672 0.468083 0.468058 Norwegian krone 0.072557 0.07241 0.072107 Omani rial 1.94661 1.94656 1.94662 Peruvian sol 0.202399 0.202121 0.201745 Philippine peso 0.013406 0.013473 0.013459 Polish zloty 0.188399 0.188741 0.188946 0.188002 Qatari riyal 0.205376 0.205624 0.205619 0.205625 Russian ruble 0.00842 0.008373 0.008279 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199351 0.199592 0.199588 0.199593 Singapore dollar 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255 South African rand 0.040132 0.040134 0.040156 0.039812 Swedish krona 0.073169 0.073033 0.073088 Swiss franc 0.87918 0.877714 0.879189 0.87911 Thai baht 0.021352 0.021348 0.021461 0.021438 Trinidadian dollar 0.110778 0.110968 0.11092 U.A.E. dirham 0.203558 0.203804 0.2038 Uruguayan peso 0.019029 0.018978 0.019026 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

