WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 12, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Jan-24 10-Jan-24 9-Jan-24 8-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104365 0.10435 0.104556 0.104546
Euro 0.821352 0.819276 0.818809 0.81928
Japanese yen 0.005137 0.005175 0.0052
U.K. pound 0.954307 0.952654 0.951547 0.950487
U.S. dollar 0.747567 0.748471 0.748454 0.748474
Algerian dinar 0.005567 0.005572 0.005576 0.00557
Australian dollar 0.502365 0.5017 0.502886 0.501403
Botswana pula 0.05532 0.055237 0.055386 0.055237
Brazilian real 0.153077 0.152961 0.153238
Brunei dollar 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255
Canadian dollar 0.559312 0.558923 0.559732
Chilean peso 0.000813 0.000818 0.00083 0.000838
Czech koruna 0.033314 0.033374 0.033306 0.033465
Danish krone 0.110149 0.10985 0.109794
Indian rupee 0.009013 0.009001 0.009004 0.00901
Israeli New Shekel 0.200152 0.199167 0.20136 0.201311
Korean won 0.000566 0.00057 0.000569 0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43388 2.43524 2.43637 2.43525
Malaysian ringgit 0.161044 0.160996 0.161183 0.160962
Mauritian rupee 0.016789 0.016733 0.016736 0.016762
Mexican peso 0.044051 0.044197 0.044517
New Zealand dollar 0.466258 0.466672 0.468083 0.468058
Norwegian krone 0.072557 0.07241 0.072107
Omani rial 1.94661 1.94656 1.94662
Peruvian sol 0.202399 0.202121 0.201745
Philippine peso 0.013406 0.013473 0.013459
Polish zloty 0.188399 0.188741 0.188946 0.188002
Qatari riyal 0.205376 0.205624 0.205619 0.205625
Russian ruble 0.00842 0.008373 0.008279
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199351 0.199592 0.199588 0.199593
Singapore dollar 0.56225 0.562042 0.563468 0.562255
South African rand 0.040132 0.040134 0.040156 0.039812
Swedish krona 0.073169 0.073033 0.073088
Swiss franc 0.87918 0.877714 0.879189 0.87911
Thai baht 0.021352 0.021348 0.021461 0.021438
Trinidadian dollar 0.110778 0.110968 0.11092
U.A.E. dirham 0.203558 0.203804 0.2038
Uruguayan peso 0.019029 0.018978 0.019026
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments