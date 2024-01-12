AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US sanctions Hong Kong, UAE firms over Houthi support

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2024 10:05pm

WASHINGTON: Washington announced new sanctions Friday on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, moving to crack down on the financial network funding Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The move comes hours after US and UK forces launched strikes against the Houthi rebels, seeking to halt their repeated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthi’s attacks, which the group says are in protest at Israel’s war against Hamas, has forced cargo ships to avoid the Suez Canal – one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The two companies designated on Friday by the US Treasury Department were Hong Kong-based Cielo Maritime and UAE-based Global Tech Marine Services.

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

They were said to have shipped Iranian commodities on behalf of the network of Houthi financial facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal, said the Treasury.

“The revenue from the commodity sales supports the Houthis and their continued attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden,” the department added in a statement.

“We will take all available measures to stop the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their threats to global commerce,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

In its latest move, the Treasury also identified four vessels as “blocked property” in which the designated companies have an interest.

Some of the vessels were said to have used forged documents to hide the Iranian origin of cargo.

The latest sanctions follow similar actions in December last year.

Following the latest US and UK strikes, the Iran-backed rebels’ Supreme Political Council has threatened retaliation, and the UN Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon.

Yemen UN Security Council Houthi attacks Houthi rebels US sanctions Hong Kong

Comments

1000 characters

US sanctions Hong Kong, UAE firms over Houthi support

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

Read more stories