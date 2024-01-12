AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)

Jan 12, 2024
Markets

IT stocks power Indian shares to new highs, weekly gains

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip indexes hit all-time highs on Friday, and logged weekly gains, led by gains in information technology (IT) companies after market leaders TCS and Infosys posted quarterly reports that alleviated concerns about weak demand.

On the day, the NSE Nifty 50 added 1.14% to close at a record 21,894.55 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.18% to 72,568.45. They gained about 0.8% for the week.

The IT index jumped 5.14%, logging its best session since Oct. 8, 2020, to hit a 21-month high.

Tata Consultancy Services climbed 3.94% and Infosys surged 7.93% after they posted third-quarter revenue growth that beat expectations and indicated the overall demand situation had not deteriorated further.

“Better-than-expected results and commentary from TCS and Infosys have boosted the sentiment in Indian markets at the start of the earnings season,” said Siddharth Sedani, head and executive vice president of equity product and advisory support at Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Indian shares eke out gains ahead of TCS, Infosys results, US inflation data

Six IT stocks, including Infosys and TCS, were among the top seven gainers on the Nifty, with a minimum gain of 3.77%. HCLTech and Wipro, due to report earnings after the bell, closed up 3.77% and 3.85% higher.

Investors also await domestic inflation data after the bell, with the consumer price index expected to have risen in December but stayed within the central bank’s target range.

Elevated inflation could prolong the central bank’s rate pause, likely weighing on rate-sensitive sectors like auto, realty and consumer goods.

On Thursday, data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 0.3% in December which could delay a much anticipated U.S. interest rate cut in March.

That, in turn, could spur further consolidation in global equities, analysts said.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

