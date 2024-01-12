AIRLINK 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.41%)
Israel has shown ‘recurring failures’ to uphold international law: UN

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:25pm

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Israel had repeatedly failed to uphold international humanitarian law since it launched its offensive in Gaza in response to a cross-border rampage by Hamas on Oct. 7.

“We’ve repeatedly highlighted Israel’s recurring failures to uphold the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law: distinction, proportionality and precautions in carrying out attacks,” said Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Gaza’s devastated Al-Shifa hospital reestablishes some services: WHO

“The High Commissioner has stressed that breaches of these obligations risk exposure to liability for war crimes, and has also warned of the risks of other atrocity crimes.”

