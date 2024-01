BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Friday, led by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys after the top two information technology companies posted upbeat results.

Indian shares eke out gains ahead of TCS, Infosys results

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 added 0.45% to 21,745 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.46% to 72,048.91, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.