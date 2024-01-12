MPCL announces gas discovery in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) as the operator of Waziristan Block on Thursday announced a gas discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Kawagarh of Shewa-2 Appraisal Cum Exploratory well, located in North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MPCL holds 55 percent working interest along with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and OPI as joint venture partners having 35 percent and 10 percent working interests respectively.

The well was spud in on 2nd June 2023 and successfully drilled down to 4577m MD/4000 MTVD on 1st November 2023. During the drill stem test carried out in Kawagarh formation, gas flowed at a sustainable rate of 0.607 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 97 Psi at 32/64” chock size.

Kawagarh Formation was an exploratory target in Shewa-2 well and this discovery is in addition to the previously discovered hydrocarbon bearing zones of Lokhart and Hangu, which were discovered in the exploratory well Shewa-1.

The appraisal results of the Lockhart and Hangu Formations in this Shewa-2 well have confirmed the extension of hydrocarbon play in these formations.

The Hangu formation was tested at a gas flow rate of 0.274 MMSCFD at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 77 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64-inch choke size.

Further, the Lockhart formation in Shewa-2 well was tested (post acid) at a gas flow rate of 51 MMSCFD and 391 barrels of condensate per day at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 5,972 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 38/64-inch choke size.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024