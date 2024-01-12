KP Sports Minister meets Zaka

LAHORE: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr Najeebullah Marwat visited the PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium and met Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

During the meeting, various matters including promotion of cricketing affairs in KPK came under discussion.

Zaka Ashraf on the occasion said, “I had a fruitful meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister and the PCB have requested the provincial government for the custody of the historic Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums and other grounds in the region.

This initiative will not only help PCB to provide advanced facilities for our cricketers but also contribute to the overall development of cricket in the region.”

