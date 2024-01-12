AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
Interest-free green loans to be offered to university students to buy ebikes

Press Release Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab, Transport Department, held a launch ceremony on January 9 to introduce exciting initiatives aimed at revolutionizing Transportation Sector. The event, held at a local hotel, showcased the GoPb’s commitment to promote sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation.

This initiative featured the launch of an interest-free scheme in partnership with The Bank of Punjab (BOP), aimed to providing 10,000 e-Bikes to university students across Punjab. Besides, GoPb also initiated the registration of retrofitted three-wheelers and issued inaugural license for eRickshaws. These are significant milestones in the transition towards sustainable transportation in Punjab.

This event was graced by Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Minister of Punjab, who in no unequivocal terms expressed about the dedication of his Government in promoting e-Mobility for environmental benefits.

Zafar Masud, President/CEO of BOP, and senior officials from the Bank, high-level government representatives, and delegates from various electronic vehicle manufacturers were also present at the occasion.

Naqvi stated that Lahore is one of the most polluted cities in the world and time has come where we all need to play our due part. He felt proud that BOP had taken the lead role in this initiative, and was delighted to launch 1st interest free e-Bikes Scheme for students as well as interest free financing of 10,000 eRickshaws in Punjab. He announced that from now on, GoPb will only purchase e-Bikes.

The Chief Minister also added that 2,000 e-Bikes for government servants, 2,000 e-Bikes for working women and 2,000 e-Scooties for disabled persons shall also be provided through an interest free program soon.

Zafar Masud while speaking at the occasion, emphasized upon the core advantages this program will have on promoting economic activity, environmental sustainability, Youth Empowerment, Green Financing, Financial Inclusion and Wider Demographic accessibility for the people of Punjab.’

