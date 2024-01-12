‘Bat’ symbol: PHC to hear contempt plea against ECP today

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a contempt of court petition against the Election Commission for not following the Peshawar High Court orders regarding restoration of ‘bat’ as election symbol.

According to details, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) will hear the contempt of court petition on Friday against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not implementing its order on PTI’s intra-party polls and election symbol ‘bat’.

Advocate Shah Faisal said the contempt petition would be heard by a special two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday. Earlier, the PHC restored ‘bat’ as the PTI election symbol.

