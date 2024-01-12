AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
PM to attend WEF annual meeting in Davos next week

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will embark on a five-day visit on 15th January to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the caretaker prime minister will be in Davos from January 15-19, 2024.

She said that the caretaker prime minister will attend three key thematic events, including “preventing an era of global conflict”, “restoring faith in the global system”, and “preventing economic fracture”.

The spokesperson further stated that caretaker Prime Minister Kakar will also deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise” and hold meetings with government and business leaders on the sidelines.

The WEF is an annual gathering of government and corporate leaders for discussions on contemporary trends and challenges, developments shaping the world, and charting collective policy responses.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Rebuilding Trust”.

