China and Maldives upgrade ties with infrastructure deals

BEIJING: China pledged to protect the Maldives’ “sovereignty” and agreed to upgrade ties with the strategic Indian Ocean archipelago after signing key infrastructure deals, the two sides said.

With Beijing and Delhi tussling for influence, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was elected in September after pledging to cultivate “strong ties” with China and eject Indian troops.

Muizzu embarked this week on his first state visit to China — the Maldives’ largest external creditor — and met President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Beijing’s state media reported, announcing the “elevation of bilateral ties”.

“Under the new circumstances, China-Maldives relations face a historic opportunity to build on past achievements and forge ahead,” Xi told Muizzu, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

Xi “stressed that China respects and supports the Maldives in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions”, it said.

Beijing “supports the Maldives firmly in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity”, he said.

Muizzu thanked Xi for “China’s significant role in the Maldives’ economic success” and Beijing’s role in “infrastructure development of the Maldives”, according to a readout from his office.

Muizzu’s party was an eager recipient of funds from China’s Belt and Road infrastructure programme, a central pillar of Xi’s bid to expand China’s influence overseas.