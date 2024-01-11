AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan senator Sania Nishtar to head vaccine alliance

AFP Published January 11, 2024

GENEVA: Pakistan senator Sania Nishtar, a medical doctor, will soon take the reins of the Gavi vaccine alliance, the first woman to lead it, the organisation said Thursday.

Nishtar, a former health minister, will take over as Gavi’s new chief executive officer on March 18, it said.

The 60-year-old politician will replace David Marlow, who has been serving as interim CEO since long-time leader Seth Berkley left last August.

Gavi had announced last February that Mohammad Ali Pate, a Nigerian doctor and Harvard professor, would replace Berkley.

But just six weeks before he was expected to start, he decided to back out, informing Gavi that he had instead decided to “return and contribute to his home country”.

Nishtar has had a range of roles within the Pakistani government, NGOs and the United Nations, during her 30-year career.

She “has built a reputation as a tireless advocate for health equity”, Jose Manuel Barroso, chair of the Gavi board, said in the statement.

He hailed her as “an innovative thinker and a proven doer when it comes to solving complex challenges”.

Gavi is a non-profit created in 2000 to provide an array of vaccines to developing countries.

“Health starts with life-saving vaccines,” Nishtar said in the statement.

While acknowledging Gavi’s contribution to the field over the past 23 years, she added: “The task ahead is enormous.”

Gavi says that since its inception, it has helped immunise more than a billion children, and has helped to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries.

That work, it says, “prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths”.

It co-led the Covax initiative, alongside the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The global scheme to ensure Covid vaccines reached people in poorer countries closed down last month after delivering nearly two billion doses to 146 territories.

Sania Nishtar Gavi vaccine alliance

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan senator Sania Nishtar to head vaccine alliance

A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

KSE-100 closes over 1% higher as rate cut talks heat up

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

Read more stories