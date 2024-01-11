AIRLINK 58.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
DFML 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
FCCL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.96%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 116.77 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.58%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.35 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.71%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.61%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
PPL 127.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
PRL 29.62 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.47%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
SNGP 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.57%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,620 Increased By 44.3 (0.67%)
BR30 23,902 Increased By 239.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 64,428 Increased By 507.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 21,526 Increased By 185.5 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jan, 2024 01:18pm

President Dr Arif Alvi accepted on Thursday the resignation of Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

As per a press release issued by the President House today, Dr Alvi accepted Justice Naqvi’s resignation “on the advice of the prime minister under Article 179 (retiring age) of the Constitution”.

On Wednesday, Justice Naqvi resigned from SC saying it was no longer possible for him to continue due to circumstances that were a matter of public knowledge.

“It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi said in his resignation letter sent to the President of Pakistan.

The letter was written with a wrong date which Justice Naqvi clarified in a statement later.

The SJC in October had issued a show cause notice to Justice Naqvi amid complaints alleging bench manipulation and financial misconduct by the SC judge.

Four complaints have been filed against Justice Naqvi before the Council by Mian Dawood, a Lahore-based lawyer, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Lawyers Forum, Punjab, PBC Vice Chairperson Haroon Rasheed and Council’s Chairperson Executive Committee Hasan Raza Pasha and Advocate Ghulam Murtaza Khan, for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.

Supreme Court Justice Naqvi resigns

Comments

1000 characters

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points as market ‘sees’ rate cut

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Oil inches higher as Middle East tensions heat up

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

Read more stories