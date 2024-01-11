President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

President Dr Arif Alvi accepted on Thursday the resignation of Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

As per a press release issued by the President House today, Dr Alvi accepted Justice Naqvi’s resignation “on the advice of the prime minister under Article 179 (retiring age) of the Constitution”.

On Wednesday, Justice Naqvi resigned from SC saying it was no longer possible for him to continue due to circumstances that were a matter of public knowledge.

“It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi said in his resignation letter sent to the President of Pakistan.

The letter was written with a wrong date which Justice Naqvi clarified in a statement later.

The SJC in October had issued a show cause notice to Justice Naqvi amid complaints alleging bench manipulation and financial misconduct by the SC judge.

Four complaints have been filed against Justice Naqvi before the Council by Mian Dawood, a Lahore-based lawyer, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Lawyers Forum, Punjab, PBC Vice Chairperson Haroon Rasheed and Council’s Chairperson Executive Committee Hasan Raza Pasha and Advocate Ghulam Murtaza Khan, for amassing illegitimate assets and misconduct.