What did Pakistanis watch on YouTube in 2023?

YouTube revealed its most-viewed list of videos watched by Pakistani viewers, which were dominated by local dramas, songs, and daily vloggers, stated the company in a press release on Wednesday.

Citing the arrival of YouTube Shorts as a breath of fresh air on the platform, both for creators and users, YouTube noted that the format of short videos is ideal for audiences such as millennials and Generation Z, added the statement.

YouTube announced that YouTube Shorts is now averaging over 70 billion daily views. Last year, the number of channels uploaded to Shorts daily grew by over 80% and are being watched by over 2 billion users every month.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum remain most streamed Pakistani artists

Long-form content also resonated with Pakistani audiences, indicating that despite the varying patterns of users’ consumption behavior, both formats continue to enjoy the dominance of video-based content in Pakistan.

“The top trending lists of this year reflect the cultural evolution in Pakistan, notably marked by a substantial rise in Shorts viewership and distinct fan bases forming around specific content categories such as music, dramas, and vlogs,” Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“Moreover, creators are embracing multiformat approaches in order to explore new genres and audiences. Moving forward, we anticipate the ongoing expansion of multiformat content, resulting in a more varied and interesting range of content.”

Music was popular on YouTube in 2023. Together, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium – a paid membership – enhanced the viewing experience with ad-free content, offline and background play providing an immersive music experience.

In keeping with this, artists continued to broaden their horizons allowing their audiences to learn more about them via a variety of format types.

Top Trending Videos

‘Tere Bin’ 2nd Last Ep 57: Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali

‘Tu Subha Di Paak Hawa Warga’: Nimra Mehra - DaisBook

‘Mayi Ri’ | Episode 1 | 2nd August 2023 (English Subtitles) ARY Digital Drama

‘Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri’ - Episode 01- Khushhal Khan & Dananeer - 28th April 2023 - HUM TV

Dog rescue and build Loving Dog House - Build House for Puppies

‘Macharla Chunaav Kshetra’ (M.C.K) New Released Full Hindi Dubbed Movie | Nithiin, Krithi Shetty

‘College Gate’ | Episode 01 | Green TV Entertainment

‘AND WE CREATED YOU IN PAIRS’ | IQRA & AREEB NIKKAH ♥️ | MA SHA ALLAH

‘Ji Wife Ji’ (Full 4K Movie) Roshan Prince ,Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha, Anita Devgan | New Movie 2023

‘Baraat Entry In Style’ | Ducky Bhai Aur Aroob Ki Shadi (Baraat) | Part 1

Top Music Videos

‘Hum Sindh Main Rehne Wale Sindhi’ | Mumtaz Molai | Urdu Song| Ghazal Enterprises

‘Tere Vaaste’ | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke | Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Varun J, Sachin-Jigar,Amitabh B

‘Kya Loge Tum’ | Akshay Kumar | Amyra Dastur | BPraak | Jaani | Arvindr Khaira | Zohrajabeen

‘Zihaal e Miskin’ (Video) Javed-Mohsin | Vishal Mishra, Shreya Ghoshal | Rohit Z, Nimrit A | Kunaal V

‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’| Zara Hatke Zara Bachke| Vicky K, Sara Ali K, Arijit Singh,Sachin-Jigar,Amitabh

‘Guli Mata’ - Saad Lamjarred | Shreya Ghoshal | Jennifer Winget | Anshul Garg

‘MERI CUTE JANA’ | NEW SONG | ASGHAR KHOSO | ft ABID BROHI

‘Udh Di Phiran’ (Official Video) Sunanda Sharma | Bilal Saeed | New Punjabi Song 2023

‘O Bedardeya’ (Full Video): Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar | Ranbir, Shraddha | Pritam,Arijit Singh, Amitabh B

‘What Jhumka?’ | ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ | Ranveer | Alia | Pritam | Amitabh | Arijit | Jonita

Top Creators

ZAMZAM ELECTRONICS TRADING

Ducky Bhai

Shehr Main Dihat

Salman Noman

Sistrology

Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets

Maaz Safder World

malik abubaker

Sadiq Ahmed Vines

Rabia Faisal

Breakout Creators