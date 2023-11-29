BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum remain most streamed Pakistani artists

  • Top songs, artists and listening trends of 2023 revealed
BR Life & Style Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 07:31pm
Photo: Spotify
Photo: Spotify

Atif Aslam retained his place as the most streamed local artist by Spotify Wrapped 2023, while Talha Anjum also remained in the top, stated the company in a press release on Wednesday.

The legendary ‘Shehnshah-e-Qawwali’, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, along with his nephew and renowned Sufi artist, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, also made the list of top 10 most streamed local artists, added the statement.

Spotify’s top lists reflect various trends and the overall expansion of music as the music streaming giant continues to grow its user base.

Local favourites shared the limelight with global sensations like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd on the list of most streamed Artists.

Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ was the most streamed track in Pakistan as well as most streamed Pakistani song globally, while Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ remained on the list of top ten most-streamed Pakistani songs.

Asim Azhar’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ made it to the list of top 10 most streamed Pakistani songs.

According to this year’s Wrapped data, Gill retained her position as the most streamed Pakistani woman artist, followed by Momina Mustehsan, Abida Parveen, Quratulain Balouch and Naseebo Lal.

The list of top artists also showed the taste of Pakistani listeners, with Arijit Singh securing the top spot, followed by Pritam, AP Dhillon, Shubh, and Sidhu Moose Wala, the artist from across the border receiving immense posthumous love from streamers.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 Pakistan Top Lists

Most-streamed local artists in Pakistan:

  • Atif Aslam
  • Talha Anjum
  • Umair
  • Abdul Hannan
  • Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
  • Talhah Yunus
  • Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
  • Rovalio
  • Asim Azhar
  • Young Stunners

Most-Streamed Artists in Pakistan:

  • Arijit Singh
  • Pritam
  • AP Dhillon
  • Shubh
  • Sidhu Moose Wala
  • Atif Aslam
  • Talha Anjum
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd
  • Shreya Ghoshal

Most-streamed Pakistani songs:

  • ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Kaifi Khalil
  • ‘Iraaday’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio
  • ‘Bikhra’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio
  • ‘Siyah’ by Abdul Hannan, BAIG
  • ‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi, Shae Gill
  • ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ by AUR
  • ‘Sukoon’ by Hassan & Roshaan, Shae Gill
  • ‘IkLamha’ by Azaan Sami Khan
  • ‘Downers At Dusk’ by Talha Anjum, Umair
  • ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ by Asim Azhar

Most-streamed songs in Pakistan:

  • ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Kaifi Khalil
  • ‘Mi Amor’ by Sharn, 40k, The Paul
  • ‘No Love’ by Shubh
  • ‘Iraaday’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio
  • ‘Bikhra’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio
  • ‘Cheques’ by Shubh
  • ‘Still Rollin’ by Shubh
  • ‘Summer High’ by AP Dhillon
  • ‘Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)’ by Jung Kook, Latto
  • ‘Samjho Na’ by Aditya Rikhari

Most-streamed local women artists in Pakistan:

  • Shae Gill
  • Momina Mustehsan
  • Abida Parveen
  • Quratulain Balouch
  • Naseebo Lal
  • Aima Baig
  • Nazia Hassan
  • Hadiqa Kiani
  • Salma Agha
  • Farida Khanum

Also read:

spotify Atif Aslam Spotify Wrapped 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum remain most streamed Pakistani artists

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking kicks in

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

UAE’s Jaber rejects report on seeking hydrocarbon deals in COP28 meetings

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

Read more stories