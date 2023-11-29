Spotify Wrapped 2023: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum remain most streamed Pakistani artists

Atif Aslam retained his place as the most streamed local artist by Spotify Wrapped 2023, while Talha Anjum also remained in the top, stated the company in a press release on Wednesday.

The legendary ‘Shehnshah-e-Qawwali’, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, along with his nephew and renowned Sufi artist, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, also made the list of top 10 most streamed local artists, added the statement.

Spotify’s top lists reflect various trends and the overall expansion of music as the music streaming giant continues to grow its user base.

Local favourites shared the limelight with global sensations like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd on the list of most streamed Artists.

Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ was the most streamed track in Pakistan as well as most streamed Pakistani song globally, while Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ remained on the list of top ten most-streamed Pakistani songs.

Asim Azhar’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ made it to the list of top 10 most streamed Pakistani songs.

According to this year’s Wrapped data, Gill retained her position as the most streamed Pakistani woman artist, followed by Momina Mustehsan, Abida Parveen, Quratulain Balouch and Naseebo Lal.

The list of top artists also showed the taste of Pakistani listeners, with Arijit Singh securing the top spot, followed by Pritam, AP Dhillon, Shubh, and Sidhu Moose Wala, the artist from across the border receiving immense posthumous love from streamers.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 Pakistan Top Lists

Most-streamed local artists in Pakistan:

Atif Aslam

Talha Anjum

Umair

Abdul Hannan

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Talhah Yunus

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Rovalio

Asim Azhar

Young Stunners

Most-Streamed Artists in Pakistan:

Arijit Singh

Pritam

AP Dhillon

Shubh

Sidhu Moose Wala

Atif Aslam

Talha Anjum

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Shreya Ghoshal

Most-streamed Pakistani songs:

‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Kaifi Khalil

‘Iraaday’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio

‘Bikhra’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio

‘Siyah’ by Abdul Hannan, BAIG

‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi, Shae Gill

‘Tu Hai Kahan’ by AUR

‘Sukoon’ by Hassan & Roshaan, Shae Gill

‘IkLamha’ by Azaan Sami Khan

‘Downers At Dusk’ by Talha Anjum, Umair

‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ by Asim Azhar

Most-streamed songs in Pakistan:

‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Kaifi Khalil

‘Mi Amor’ by Sharn, 40k, The Paul

‘No Love’ by Shubh

‘Iraaday’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio

‘Bikhra’ by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio

‘Cheques’ by Shubh

‘Still Rollin’ by Shubh

‘Summer High’ by AP Dhillon

‘Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)’ by Jung Kook, Latto

‘Samjho Na’ by Aditya Rikhari

Most-streamed local women artists in Pakistan: