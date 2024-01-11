AIRLINK 58.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
DFML 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
FCCL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.96%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 116.77 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.58%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.35 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.71%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.61%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
PPL 127.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
PRL 29.62 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.47%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
SNGP 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.57%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,620 Increased By 44.3 (0.67%)
BR30 23,902 Increased By 239.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 64,428 Increased By 507.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 21,526 Increased By 185.5 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall amid fading bets on BOJ policy shift

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 12:56pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday as investors continued to buy bonds amid fading expectations for a Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy tweak.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.595% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2 bps to 1.310%, its lowest since Dec. 21.

“Investors who waited to buy bonds have been buying them as expectations for the Bank of Japan to exit from the negative rate policy at an early stage receded,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“This is an ongoing move since the beginning of this month. Those investors do not want to miss opportunities to earn cash from coupons.”

The powerful earthquake that hit the western Japan coast on New Year’s Day cast a shadow on the economic outlook, raising expectations that the BOJ would not hurry in normalizing its policy.

Investors bought JGBs also on expectations that a jump in Japanese stocks would prompt pension funds to adjust their portfolios and buy JGBs, said Tsuruta.

JGB yields fall as softer Tokyo CPI signals no urgency to hike rates

Japan’s Nikkei share average crossed the 35,000 level for the first time in 34 years on Thursday.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 1.580%.

The two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield fell 1 bp each, to 0.010% and 0.180%, respectively.

Bank of Japan Japanese government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields fall amid fading bets on BOJ policy shift

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points as market ‘sees’ rate cut

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Oil inches higher as Middle East tensions heat up

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

Read more stories