World

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to travel to Africa in Jan

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 12:39pm

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi will travel to Africa and visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire from Jan. 13-18, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The visit will mark the 34th consecutive year in which the foreign minister has gone to Africa for their first overseas trip of the year, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Vietnam from Thursday

Wang will also visit Brazil and Jamaica from Jan. 18-22, Mao added.

China Tunisia Wang Yi Chinese Foreign Minister Mao Ning Cote d’Ivoire

