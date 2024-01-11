AIRLINK 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.19%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
DFML 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
FCCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.07%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 116.94 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.73%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.40 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.75%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.61%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
PPL 127.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.98%)
PRL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.71%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
SNGP 77.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.56%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,622 Increased By 46.6 (0.71%)
BR30 23,906 Increased By 244.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 64,448 Increased By 528.3 (0.83%)
KSE30 21,537 Increased By 196.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Citigroup profit to take $3.8 billion hit on charges, reserves

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 11:45am

NEW YORK: Citigroup booked about $3.8 billion in combined charges and reserves that will erode its fourth-quarter earnings set to be reported on Friday, according to a filing.

The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia, it said on Wednesday. It booked $780 million in restructuring charges, include severance pay for employees, related to the lender’s own sweeping reorganization.

The company recorded a charge of about $1.7 billion to replenish a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp fund that was drained after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

“While we rarely provide information about the results of the quarter in advance of scheduled earnings announcement dates, we thought this was a prudent step in our commitment to building credibility and being transparent,” Mark Mason, Citi’s finance chief, wrote in a separate statement.

“The items we disclosed today do not change our strategy.”

Citigroup CEO makes sweeping management changes to simplify bank, cut jobs

The $720 million reserve for Argentina was set aside to cover risks “based on prevailing economic trends, currency devaluation and geopolitical risk that may impact Argentina’s ability to sustain external debt service,” Citi said in the filing. It also booked about $880 million in lost revenues for Argentina in the fourth quarter after the devaluation of the peso.

Argentina’s government under new President Javier Milei has unveiled a “shock therapy” economic plan, a radical blueprint to stabilize an economy that faces its worst crisis in decades.

Citi added $580 million to its reserves for “the prolonged political and economic instability” in Russia.

The bank also filed historical financial reports in a new format spanning March 2021 to September 2023 to reflect its reorganization into five main businesses.

The reports will allow comparisons with fourth-quarter results on Friday.

citigroup

Comments

1000 characters

Citigroup profit to take $3.8 billion hit on charges, reserves

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points as market ‘sees’ rate cut

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Oil inches higher as Middle East tensions heat up

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

Read more stories