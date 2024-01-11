AIRLINK 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.19%)
Self-belief behind Liverpool’s comeback wins, says Klopp

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 11:18am

Liverpool’s self-belief has enabled them to fight back from losing positions this season, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side’s 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Fulham took a first-half lead with a goal from Willian, before Curtis Jones and substitute Cody Gakpo scored three minutes apart to turn the match around.

It marked the seventh time Liverpool have won after conceding the first goal in all competitions this season, the most of any side in England’s top four tiers in 2023-24.

“To turn around a game, first and foremost you need quality; to turn a game around you obviously need belief. That’s the main thing and summing up everything beyond that is mentality,” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

“We had that this season where we had to overcome real difficulties very early in the season and nobody knew how we would react on that because you cannot plan it, you cannot train, you just watch it.

“The boys did it against Bournemouth at home, against Newcastle away, so many moments… So, in the situation we are in with a lot of players not in – we don’t go for excuses and stuff like this, but it is obvious, you have to change.”

Liverpool need slice of luck amid injury crisis, says Klopp

Gakpo’s winner was the 30th goal contribution this season by a Liverpool substitute, 12 more than any other Premier League club, with Klopp saying it was important to take risks when making changes.

“That’s how it is, but it must be the right moment,” Klopp added.

“When we have all available, the quality we can bring on then is pretty good, I have to say.” Liverpool, top of the Premier League standings, face 12th-placed Bournemouth on Jan. 21 before travelling to Craven Cottage for the second leg on Jan. 24.

