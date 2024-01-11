AIRLINK 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.17%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
FCCL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.17%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.63%)
FFL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 116.94 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.73%)
HUBC 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.63%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.61%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
PPL 127.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
PRL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.58%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
SEARL 56.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 77.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.63%)
SSGC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,618 Increased By 42.5 (0.65%)
BR30 23,872 Increased By 210.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 64,442 Increased By 522 (0.82%)
KSE30 21,536 Increased By 194.9 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House official to visit Beirut, seeking to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 10:58am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: Senior White House adviser Amos Hochstein is expected to visit Beirut on Thursday, a US official said late on Wednesday, as part of US efforts to ease tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Washington fears Israel’s war in Gaza could spread violence across the region, with armed groups backed by Israel’s arch-rival Iran launching solidarity attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has been trading fire with the Israeli military across Lebanon’s southern border since Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza three months ago, prompting Israel’s heavy assault the Palestinian enclave.

The border violence has forced tens of thousands on both sides to flee and raised fears the conflict in Gaza could spiral into the rest of the region.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told a senior United Nations official on Tuesday that his country was ready for talks on long-term stability on its southern border with Israel.

Hochstein, the US energy envoy, last year floated the possibility of talks on drawing the land border between Israel and Lebanon, after having mediated a 2022 deal setting the maritime borders between the two countries.

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border

Israel has said it is giving a chance for diplomacy to prevent Hezbollah from firing on people living in its north and to push Hezbollah back from the border, warning that the Israeli army will otherwise take action to achieve these aims.

More than 130 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Lebanon during the hostilities. Hezbollah has said it does not seek full-scale war but would not hold back if Israel starts one.

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent offensive has killed more than 23,000 Gazans, about 1% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, according to the health ministry of Hamas-governed Gaza.

Syria White House Lebanon Yemen Hezbollah Gaza United Nations Security Council Gaza ceasefire Amos Hochstein Gaza genocide Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Comments

1000 characters

White House official to visit Beirut, seeking to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points as market ‘sees’ rate cut

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Oil inches higher as Middle East tensions heat up

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

Read more stories