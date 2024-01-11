AIRLINK 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.99%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
FCCL 19.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
FFBL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.96%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.3%)
MLCF 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
OGDC 123.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SEARL 56.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
SNGP 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 82.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.64%)
UNITY 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 6,565 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,667 Increased By 4.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 63,927 Increased By 7.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 21,342 Increased By 1.2 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 09:51am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index is set to open higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound in Asian peers, with investors awaiting quarterly results and a key US inflation reading for cues on interest rates.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,730 as of 8:00 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its close of 21,618.70 on Wednesday.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.75%, after falling for seven consecutive sessions. Wall Street equities closed higher overnight.

Information technology stocks will be in focus as market leaders Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are due to report quarterly results post market hours, kicking off the earnings season in earnest.

While their results are expected to be subdued due to weak spending by key US clients, the forecasts will be in focus.

US inflation data, due later in the day, will also be on investors’ radar.

A soft print will likely fortify bets of a rate cut in March, making stocks, and IT stocks in particular, attractive.

Indian shares rise on boost from IT, Adani group stocks

Investors will also look to domestic inflation print, due on Friday. India’s inflation likely rose in December but remained within the central bank’s target range, the data is expected to show.

Elevated inflation due to high food prices could keep the Reserve Bank on India on an extended rate pause and weigh on rate-sensitive sectors like consumer, real estate, and auto.

“The release of US and Indian inflation data may provide a near-term direction in the market,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth 17.21 billion rupees ($207.3 million) on Wednesday, while domestic investors net bought 20.80 billion rupees of shares, according to exchange data.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Asian peers

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories