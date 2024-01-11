AIRLINK 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.12%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.78%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.3%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.92%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
OGDC 123.01 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.61%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PIAA 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.81%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SEARL 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
SNGP 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,568 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,683 Increased By 21.6 (0.09%)
KSE100 63,931 Increased By 10.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,346 Increased By 4.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-11

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

The...
Nuzhat Nazar Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 09:50am

ISLAMABAD: The aircraft A320 made its return to Pakistan which was stuck in Malaysia over a payment dispute.

The ceremony of handing over of one A320 aircraft into the fleet of national flag carrier was held at Islamabad International Airport in which Advisor to the PM on Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retired), the secretary Captain Saif Anjum (retired), CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, PCAA DG Khaqan Murtaza and other senior officers participated in the event.

This was one of the two aircraft which were stuck in Malaysia over a payment dispute. While addressing the ceremony, the advisor said this was a sigh of relief owing to the tireless efforts of the PIA team.

Malaysia allows release of seized PIA plane

He highlighted that the induction would enhance the revenue of the national flag carrier. He added that the second aircraft would also be inducted into the PIA fleet in next two weeks.

In October this year, a high-level delegation from PIA, headed by the aviation secretary, engaged in discussions with the leasing company in Malaysia to address the lease dispute.

Earlier, the spokesperson revealed that the national flag carrier had two Airbus 320 planes parked in Jakarta since September 2021 and the resolution involved the airline purchasing the aircraft for a sum of $30 million, allocated for necessary repairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan PIA Malaysia PCAA Amir Hayat Aircraft stuck abroad aircraft A320

Comments

1000 characters
Akram Afridi Jan 11, 2024 08:31am
Yeah
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories