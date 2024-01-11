Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The aircraft A320 made its return to Pakistan which was stuck in Malaysia over a payment dispute.

The ceremony of handing over of one A320 aircraft into the fleet of national flag carrier was held at Islamabad International Airport in which Advisor to the PM on Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retired), the secretary Captain Saif Anjum (retired), CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, PCAA DG Khaqan Murtaza and other senior officers participated in the event.

This was one of the two aircraft which were stuck in Malaysia over a payment dispute. While addressing the ceremony, the advisor said this was a sigh of relief owing to the tireless efforts of the PIA team.

He highlighted that the induction would enhance the revenue of the national flag carrier. He added that the second aircraft would also be inducted into the PIA fleet in next two weeks.

In October this year, a high-level delegation from PIA, headed by the aviation secretary, engaged in discussions with the leasing company in Malaysia to address the lease dispute.

Earlier, the spokesperson revealed that the national flag carrier had two Airbus 320 planes parked in Jakarta since September 2021 and the resolution involved the airline purchasing the aircraft for a sum of $30 million, allocated for necessary repairs.

