11 bodies found from Lakki Marwat house

PESHAWAR: Bullet-riddled bodies of 11 persons including women and children were found in a house in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

Police reached the spot in the remote Tap Takhtikhel area of Lakki Marwat where someone reportedly broke into a house and killed 11 people, and escaped after locking the house from the outside. The dead also included two women and six children.

According to the police, the residents were stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon. Among those killed were two brothers, their wives and children, while one of the bodies belonged to a guest.

According to the locals, the ill-fated house was located far away from the main populated area. Moreover, announcements are being made from local mosques calling for protests against the incident.

