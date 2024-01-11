NCHR signs MoU with HEIs to foster culture of respect, equality and justice

ISLAMABAD: In order to promote human rights education among university students, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has signed Memorandum of Understandings with a number of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), said a press release.

The recent MoUs were signed with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University in Islamabad and the Fatima Jinnah Women’s University, Rawalpindi. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both entities to empower individuals, foster a culture of respect, equality, and justice amongst students, and prevent human rights violations through education.

This collaborative initiative is aligned with the crucial role of education and awareness in the protection and promotion of human rights.

“By engaging with universities and educational institutes, the NCHR aims to create a lasting impact, fostering a society that values and upholds the principles of human rights.

We look forward to creating a more just and inclusive society through widespread human rights literacy,” said Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha.

She said that the NCHR recognizes the pivotal role of human rights institutions in contributing to the formulation and execution of human rights education programs.

“In line with this objective, the Commission has been actively engaged in forging partnerships with esteemed universities and educational institutes across the country.

This partnership, in accordance with its mandate under Section 9 (h) of its Act, is crucial to NCHR’s program on human rights education, building knowledge about human rights, changing attitudes and behaviors and promoting a culture of tolerance and peace.”

An NCHR team, led by Member Balochistan Prof Farkhanda Aurangzeb, recently engaged in several meetings with key stakeholders in various universities.

The team recently held two meetings at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) with Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad emphasizing the renewal of an MoU to strengthen collaboration in the realm of human rights education.

Notably, fruitful discussions were held with Professor Dr Tahir Khalily, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at ShifaTameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad and Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi Dr UzairaRafique. Similar collaborations are under discussion with Bahria University Islamabad, Rawalpindi Women University, QAU, COMSATS, and Allama Iqbal Open University.

