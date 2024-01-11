A public safety outcry

Karachi is the trade and business hub of Pakistan with a huge population and is ranked among one of the most populous cities of the world. With a multitude of institutions and public health organisations present in this city, people are better educated and well aware of their safety and risks.

However, a very long Gujjar Nullah with boundary-less bridges over it has been posing a serious threat to the lives of people since long, and I wonder as to why this issue has always been neglected, which should have been resolved a very long time ago.

I therefore request the concerned higher authorities, specially the Mayor of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, to please look into the matter to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of those who travel over these dangerous bridges/roads over Gujjar Nullah while this nullah is a very long barrier-less risk and the bridges/roads over it have no boundaries around for the safety of commuters.

There must be safety barriers or construction of boundary walls alongside those bridges.

Dr Batool Hassan (Karachi)

