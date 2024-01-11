AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
KMC to hold ‘Marigold Festival’ tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to organise the annual Marigold Festival from Friday (tomorrow) at the Frere Hall Lawn which will continue for three days.

A large number of citizens will enjoy this festival in winter season. The entry of citizens to the flower exhibition will be free.

He said this while reviewing the arrangements of the Marigold Festival on Wednesday. Director General Parks and Horticulture Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Information and Printing and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also with him.

Murtaza Wahab said that organizing the Marigold Festival is a tradition of KMC. Marigold is a winter flower and it continued its existence for two months. It is popular among the people in Karachi, after six months of continuous hard work in Pakistan; this flower shows its bloom.

This year again, thousands of colorful Marigold flowers are being decorated on the lawn of Frere Hall in an attractive manner for the citizens and it is expected that a large number of citizens of Karachi along with their families will enjoy this three-day festival.

Mayor Karachi said that besides developing the basic infrastructure of Karachi, small and big parks of the city are also being improved, arrangements will be made to keep all the fountains in good condition on the Frere Hall lawn.

