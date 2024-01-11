KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 102,594 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,918 tonnes of import cargo and 51,676 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 50,918 comprised of 47,576 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 3,342 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 51,676 comprised of 45,382 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 350 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 5,944 tonnes of Cement.

Nearly, 7534 containers comprising of 3565 containers import and 3969 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 829 of 20’s and 1160 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 207 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 583 of 20’s and 1066 of 40’s loaded containers while 56 of 20’s and 599 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely, Ginga Bobcat, Dae Won, Crater, KMTC Manila, Goby and Xin Chang Shu berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Only one ship, Hout sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Flex Volunteer’ is left the port on January 10th 2024.

A cargo volume of 210,237 tonnes, comprising 192,776 tonnes imports cargo and 19,461 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,620 Containers (3,950 TEUs Imports and 670 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Kang Hong’ & two more ships, X-Press Bardsey and Kyparisia carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday, 10th January, while another containers ship ‘APL South-Hampton’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 11th January, 2024.

