T20 tri-series: 23 probable announced for Pakistan Women's Under-19 camp

LAHORE: The Women’s National Selection Committee headed by Saleem Jaffar has named 23 probable for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Cox’s Bazar, which involves Sri Lanka and hosts Bangladesh.

The T20 tournament will be played on a double round-robin basis with the participating teams playing four matches each, before the top two sides playing the final on 2nd February.

Among the 23 probable, six players – Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Rida Aslam and Zaib-un-Nisa – have already played for Pakistan in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa last year.

The selectors will announce the 15-player squad during the camp, which will run till January 18 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. During the nine-day camp, the players will feature in training sessions and practice T20 matches.

Probable: Aleesa Mukhtiar, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Ansari, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Dua Zafar, Haniah Ahmer, Kainat Eiman, Komal Khan, Laiba Nasir, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Aftab, Memoona Khalid, Mubeen Ahmed, Muqadas Bukhari, Muskan Abid, Ravail Farhan, Rida Aslam, Samiya Afsar, Sana Talib, Syeda Taskyn Fatima, Tayyaba Imdad, Zaib-un-Nisa and Zoofishan Ayyaz.

Team Management: Wasim Yousafi (Head Coach), Aisha Jalil (Manager), Shakir Qayyum (Assistant Coach), Zulfiqar Babar (Spin Bowling Coach), Muhammad Ramzan (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (Analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (Physio).

