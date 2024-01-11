AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PFA disposes of adulterated milk

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 1,900 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against tainted milk in the provincial metropolis.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, dairy safety teams have been inspecting several milk carrier vehicles, dairy units and milk shops to ensure the provision of pure and fresh milk.

PFA DG said that the teams placed screening pickets at three different points of Lahore including Babu Sabu, Saggiyan Bridge and Ravi Toll Plaza here on Wednesday. He said that the purpose of the crackdown is to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab and ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the authority inspected more than 50 milk carrier vehicles loaded with over 41,000 liters of milk. He said that the teams took action against milk suppliers and disposed of 47.5 maunds of milk over results found not up to the mark during the screening test.

The DSTs found the contamination of polluted water, a low level of fats and a lack of nutritional values in the milk, he added.

The director general said that impure and substandard milk was to be supplied to different milk shops in the subpar area of Lahore. He said the use of substandard milk is injurious to human health.

Muhammad Asim further said that indiscriminate operation would continue till the elimination of the milk-adulteration mafia across the Punjab. He said that citizens can get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk. He has requested the citizens to report adulterated milk suppliers on the Punjab Food Authority helpline.

