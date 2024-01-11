First phase of Safe City begins: Children's Hospital cameras linked to PSCA

LAHROE: The process of connecting hospital cameras to Safe City has been initiated. According to details, initially, cameras installed in Children's Hospital have been linked to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

In the first phase, the CCTV cameras of Children's Hospital have been integrated with Safe City. The process of monitoring cameras in the Children's Hospital on Safe City's digital wall is underway.

The spokesperson of Punjab Safe Cities Authority stated that the integration of cameras will help in controlling crimes, including child abduction, in hospitals. The mapping of 2.5 million private cameras across Punjab has already been completed.

The integration of government and private cameras with Safe City is assisting in the prevention of crimes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024