Jan 11, 2024
Pakistan

‘LDA will become exemplary institution’

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that after the completion of digitisation of records in two months, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will become an exemplary institution in terms of service delivery.

He expressed these views during his visit to the LDA on Wednesday to inspect one window cell and an under-construction identification cell. The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his team in solving the long-standing problem of digitisation and upgrading of Johar Town records.

While chairing a meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the LDA to bring IT-based reforms in the town planning and housing wings, and corporate sector-style services should be provided for map approval.

He averred that the process of map approval and ownership transfer should be made easier and citizens should not face unnecessary complications.

He also issued instructions regarding the simplification of SOPs for approval of commercial property maps for the convenience of entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, the LDA gave a briefing about ongoing reforms in LDA. He said the digitisation of records of Johar Town, Sabzazar and Faisal Town has been completed, while the work on the rest of the societies was in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

