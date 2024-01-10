AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
World

NATO pledges further major military, economic aid to Ukraine

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 11:21pm

BRUSSELS: NATO allies in a meeting with Ukraine have made it clear they will continue to provide the country with major military, economic, and humanitarian aid in the face of Russia’s almost two-year-old invasion, NATO said on Wednesday.

In a statement after the video conference, NATO added that member states had outlined plans to provide “billions of euros of further capabilities” in 2024 to Ukraine.

“NATO strongly condemns Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including with weapons from North Korea and Iran,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Scholz berates EU allies over ‘insufficient’ military support for Ukraine

“As Moscow intensifies its strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilians, NATO allies are boosting Ukraine’s air defences.”

Ukraine was represented at the online gathering by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Kyiv’s air force, and Deputy Interior Minister Oleksii Serhieiev.

Russia has intensified attacks over the New Year period and pounded Ukraine’s two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, earlier this month in a new wave of heavy air strikes.

The NATO meeting on Wednesday was held at Ukraine’s request.

