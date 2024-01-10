AIRLINK 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
BOP 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.57%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.08%)
FFL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HBL 115.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.34%)
HUBC 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.63%)
MLCF 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
OGDC 124.85 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.14%)
PAEL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.80 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3%)
PRL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.5%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
SNGP 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.94%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 46.2 (0.7%)
BR30 23,963 Increased By 295.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 64,533 Increased By 362.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 21,571 Increased By 115.4 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jessica Pegula reaches Adelaide quarters, Mertens progresses in Hobart

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 12:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ADELAIDE: World number five Jessica Pegula battled back from a set down to overcome lucky loser Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-2 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International on Wednesday.

The second seed needed two hours and 12 minutes to prevail in the all-American clash ahead of her campaign at the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.

Pegula looked ill at ease against Pera’s powerful left-handed game in the opening set and converted only one of her 10 break point chances.

But she found her feet in the second set to draw level and after nosing ahead by a break at 4-3 in the third she then saved five break points for a crucial hold.

Her sixth break in the next game vanquished Pera, setting up a quarter-final against either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Katerina Siniakova on Thursday. “(Pera) was hitting unbelievable shots in the first set, I didn’t really think there was much more I could do,” Pegula said.

“I just tried to change a couple of things, and stay relaxed, not get frustrated that she was playing some great tennis. She’s always very tough.”

Swiatek to Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open

At the Hobart International, another tune-up event for the Melbourne Park Grand Slam, top seed Elise Mertens defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2 6-3 to make the quarter-finals.

At the Auckland Classic, top seed Ben Shelton defeated Fabian Marozsan 6-3 6-4, while third seed Francisco Cerundolo was hammered 6-1 6-1 by Alexandre Muller.

Adelaide Hobart Jessica Pegula

Comments

1000 characters

Jessica Pegula reaches Adelaide quarters, Mertens progresses in Hobart

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Bat symbol: PTI withdraws appeal from SC

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Oil climbs a second day after US crude inventories draw down

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories