AIRLINK 60.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
DGKC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.57%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.08%)
FFL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HBL 115.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
HUBC 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.84%)
MLCF 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
OGDC 124.94 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.21%)
PAEL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.96%)
PRL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.78%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
SEARL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
SNGP 77.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.05%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.94%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 46.6 (0.7%)
BR30 23,962 Increased By 294.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 64,539 Increased By 368.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,571 Increased By 115.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, on highest alert level

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2024 10:56am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted anew Wednesday, spewing ash clouds two kilometres (6,561 feet) above its peak as authorities raised the volcano’s alert status to the highest level.

The eruption follows weeks of heightened volcanic activity on the mountain, located on eastern Indonesia’s Flores Island, and prompted the local government to issue an evacuation order for nearby residents.

“The communities are urged to immediately evacuate to safe points to avoid hot ash (from the volcano),” local official Benediktus Bolibapa Herin told AFP Wednesday.

Local authorities have established two temporary shelters, which are currently accommodating about 5,000 people, Herin said.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) late Tuesday raised Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert level to 4 after it was raised to the second-highest level last week and imposed an exclusion zone of four to five kilometres around the crater.

Indonesia ends search after volcano eruption kills 23

Locals are advised to be on alert for potential flooding as volcanic mudflows pour into rivers, PVMBG head Hendra Gunawan said in a statement.

He added that people should wear masks “to prevent the dangers of volcanic ash to the respiratory system”.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense volcanic and seismic activity, and has nearly 130 volcanoes.

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday increased the alert status of Mount Marapi, located on the country’s Sumatra island, to the second-highest level and imposed a 4.5-kilometre exclusion zone from its crater.

A December eruption of Marapi, which means “mountain of fire”, killed 23 people.

indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, on highest alert level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Bat symbol: PTI withdraws appeal from SC

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Oil climbs a second day after US crude inventories draw down

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories