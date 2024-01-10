AIRLINK 60.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
Pakistan

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

  • A citizen was also killed in the late-night attack
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2024 10:51am

At least three policemen were martyred and a citizen was killed on Wednesday in an attack on a police checkpost near Lachi Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the site while a search operation was underway.

“The perpetrators involved in the attack must be arrested as soon as possible and given exemplary punishment,” PPP’s Sherry Rehman condemned the attack.

On Monday, at least six policemen were martyred while 22 others were injured when their vehicle was bombed in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the police party was on its way to escort security to vaccinators taking part in an anti-polio campaign in Bailut Farsh area of Sel Mamond in Bajaur district when their truck in which they were travelling exploded with a bang.

In a statement, caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the blast and expressed his grief at the “martyrdom of police officials”.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded, CM Shah directed the district administration to ensure the provision of timely aid to them.

“The police morale would not be defeated by such cowardly incidents,” he asserted.

