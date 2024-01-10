AIRLINK 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.88%)
BOP 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.57%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.08%)
FFL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.35%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.47%)
HUBC 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.84%)
MLCF 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
OGDC 124.81 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.1%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.63 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.86%)
PRL 30.08 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.95%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
SEARL 57.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
SNGP 77.78 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.21%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.77%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 47.2 (0.71%)
BR30 23,958 Increased By 291 (1.23%)
KSE100 64,528 Increased By 357.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 21,570 Increased By 114.1 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mining, gold stocks drag Australian shares lower; inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 10:08am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by mining and gold stocks on weak underlying commodity prices, while caution set in ahead of a local inflation report that could offer more clues about the central bank’s monetary policy path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.4% to 7,493.4 by 0004 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.9% on Tuesday. Investors were awaiting Australia’s weighted annual consumer price inflation rate due later in the day, which is expected to have fallen sharply in November to 4.4% from 4.9%.

This would be the lowest in almost two years, and would follow an even steeper fall the month before to 4.9% from 5.6%.

Aussie swaps markets are pricing in around 50 basis points of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year and a weaker-than-expected inflation print could further bolster hopes of monetary policy easing.

In Sydney, miners led the losses, dropping 1.9% in what could be their worst session since Dec. 5, 2023.

Iron ore futures dropped on Tuesday as Chinese steelmakers remained cautious on pre-holiday restocking amid lacklustre steel demand. Mining behemoths BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue slipped between 2.2% and 1.9%.

Gold stocks skidded 1.8%, hitting their lowest level since Dec. 14, 2023. Northern Star Resources, Australia’s top gold miner, Genesis Minerals, Evolution Mining dropped between 1.7% and 1.3%.

Australian shares rise more than 1% on mining, financial boost

Rate-sensitive financials declined 0.2%, with the ‘big four’ banks falling between 0.2% and 0.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,808.8.

Mercury NZ, Vulcan Steel and Investore Prop topped losses on the benchmark, shedding 2.6%, 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Mining, gold stocks drag Australian shares lower; inflation data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Bat symbol: PTI withdraws appeal from SC

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Oil climbs a second day after US crude inventories draw down

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories