AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-10

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to investigate all cases where coercive measures including attachment of bank accounts were done through issuance of tax recovery notices during pendency of appeals.

According to an order issued by the FTO office on Tuesday, the FTO has categorically declared that initiation of coercive measures through issuance of notices under Section 138(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance during the pendency of appeal against the laid down procedure is tantamount to maladministration.

The FTO has further instructed the FBR will direct the Member Inland Revenue (Operations) to examine such cases across the country and to see whether provisions of Section 138 of the Ordinance and instructions conveyed through circular of 2020 and re-enforced vide circular of 2021 are being complied with and take remedial action wherever required, the FTO order added.

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt, who has represented the case, informed that disciplinary and criminal proceedings may be initiated against the IRS officers, who are cheating the FBR, taxpayers and damaging the taxation system of Pakistan for unduly harassing the taxpayers under the garb of tax recovery powers by issuing recovery notices, he added.

The taxpayer informed that such type of practice is prevailing in various regional tax offices (RTOs) and prayed to issue directions to FBR to ensure uniformity and to clarify that whether issuance of notice u/s 138(1) of the Ordinance constitute initiation of coercive measures or not, authorised representative added.

Briefly, the complainant filed an appeal before the Commissioner Inland Revenue (CIR) (Appeals-II) Islamabad against the order passed u/s 122(4) of the Ordinance dated June 28, 2023 creating a demand of Rs 76.479 million. During pendency of appeal notice u/s 138(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance was issued for recovery of tax.

The complainant requested the assessing officer to withdraw the notice issued u/s 138(1) of the Ordinance on account of instructions of Board regarding non-taking of coercive measures during pendency of appeal.

On the other hand, the tax department refused to withdraw the same and according to them issuance of notice u/s 138(1) of the Ordinance during the pendency of appeal does not constitute coercive measures but in fact it is reminder for voluntarily depositing of tax liability, hence this complaint.

In response, FBR admitted that during pendency of appeal before the CIR (Appeals) no coercive measures can be taken for recovery of tax.

The department said that the instructions of FBR have been complied and reiterated that issuance of notice u/s 138(1) of the Ordinance does not constitute initiation of coercive measures. On the other hand, AR stated that issuance of notice u/s 138(1) of the Ordinance means initiation of coercive measures.

The AR stated that although the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office Islamabad has constituted the committee in pursuance of provisions of Section 138(4) of the Ordinance and FBR’s instructions conveyed through Circular C No 7(20)S(IR-Operations)2020 dated 12.10.2021 and reinforced vide Circular No 7(20)S(IR-Operations) /2021/209984R dated 05.10.2022 but the procedure laid down has not been followed as notice u/s 138(1) of the Ordinance has been issued without obtaining approval of the above said committee.

Arguments put forth by both the departmental representative and authorised representative have been examined in the light of relevant rules and regulations. The authorised representative also referred to certain decisions of various courts wherein it is emphasised that no coercive measures should be taken during the pendency of first appeal. The departmental representative did not dispute, however, insisted that issuance of notice u/s 138(1) of the Ordinance does not constitute initiation of coercive measures.

The FTO office said that it is clear that issuance of notice 138(1) of the Ordinance amounts to initiation of coercive measures and sub-section (4) of Section 138 of the Ordinance reinforce this point of view wherein it is stated that for regulating the procedure of recovery under Section 138 of the Ordinance FBR may make rules and in pursuance of these provisions the FBR has issued directions vide Circular C No 7(20)S(IR-Operations)2020 and reinforced vide Circular No 7(20)S(IR-Operations) /2021/209984R dated 05.10.2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR taxpayers FTO Waheed Shahzad Butt RTOs tax recovery tax lawyer

Comments

1000 characters

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Wind, solar projects: PPIB seeks details of LoIs issued by Punjab, Sindh

Body formed to probe power breakdowns

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories